Dr. Andrew Potter stepping down as head of VIDO-Intervac

One of the biggest names in Canadian science is set to retire.

Dr. Andrew Potter has been with Saskatoon-based VIDO-Intervac for over 30 years, including 11 leading the world-class facility.

VIDO-Intervac is known for its infectious disease research and vaccine development.

Potter said the decision to step away has been the most difficult one of his life, but said it is time to move on and explore other opportunities.

“There are opportunities that I want to pursue, there are other opportunities with the university system, there’s opportunities elsewhere around the world,” Potter said.

“I think I just need to sit back and decide what I want to do.”

During his career, Potter has been involved in avian flu, E. coli, swine flu, bovine tuberculosis, and Zika virus research, and has been a pioneer of groundbreaking research.

WATCH BELOW: VIDO head recognized for work in health research

He was recognized early this year when a panel of local and national experts chose him to receive the Saskatchewan Health Research Foundation achievement award.

Potter said his greatest achievement as CEO has been seeing researchers leave and conduct ground-breaking work around the world.

His last day as CEO and director of VIDO-Intervac is Dec. 31.

-With files from Meaghan Craig