Missing 5-year-old boy in Brampton found with life-threatening head injury: paramedics
A five-year-old boy who went missing in Brampton was found with life-threatening injuries, Peel Paramedics say.
Peel Regional Police said the child was last seen around 2 a.m. Thursday in the area of McHardy Court and McMurchy Avenue just south of Queen Street West.
Authorities said the boy’s mother woke up to find her son missing and their home’s front door left open. The boy was then reported missing at 6:06 a.m., police said.
Police said the child was found around 7 a.m. close to train tracks not far from where he went missing.
Peel Paramedics said the boy was transported to Brampton Civic Hospital with a life-threatening head injury.
No further details have been released on the child’s condition or the circumstances of his disappearance.
