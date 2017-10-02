Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy from Brampton

Peel Regional Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing 11-year-old boy from Brampton, Ont.

Police said the boy, who is from the Parkhome Place area, was last seen near the Brampton City Centre with his friends around 7 p.m. Sunday.

His name is Taylen Francis and he is described as 4’10” tall, with a slim build and dark hair.

Police said he was wearing a grey Roots sweater, black jeans, red & blue Air Jordan shoes and a dark Jansport backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police.