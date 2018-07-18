short term rental
July 18, 2018 7:36 pm
Updated: July 18, 2018 8:42 pm

Rogue Airbnb hosts that break strata rules to face fines of up to $1,000 per day

By and CKNW

A "No Airbnb" sign displayed in an apartment complex in Vancouver.

Paula Baker, Global News
B.C. condo owners who break the rules by allowing short-term rentals through sites like Airbnb could soon be slapped with fines of up to $1,000 per day by their strata corporations.

Currently, stratas can pass bylaws banning short-term rentals, with a maximum fine of $200 per week.

The province says the new rules are meant to free up long-term rental stock in housing markets, many of which are facing rental vacancy rates at or below one per cent.

It says short-term rentals can also mean unwanted noise, damage and security issues in strata complexes.

“With $200 dollars a week, it wasn’t a disincentive,” said Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

“But at $1,000 it will make a significant difference in terms of eating into whatever profits people are making.”

Robinson added that services like Airbnb are meant to serve as an option for homeowners who want to rent out a room or their unit while they are away on vacation.

But she said landlords are now trying to cash in by turning their property into for-profit businesses.

“We’re seeing investors are taking an entire suite, an entire apartment and operating it like a hotel,” she said.

Strata lawyer Grant Haddock called the new fines substantial, but necessary.

“Airbnb is taking up a lot of units that could otherwise be used for ordinary rental,” he said.

He described the move as a step in the right direction towards addressing the region’s housing crisis.

The BC government says starting November 30th, a strata can fine a host of a short-term rental a thousand dollars a day, a big jump from the original 200 a week.

New fines kick in November 30, and are not automatically applied.

Strata corporations still need to decide whether or not to restrict short-term rentals, and would have to amend their own bylaws to raise the fines to the new maximum.

The non-profit Condominium Home Owners’ Association of British Columbia says it supports the move, which it says it will help define commercial use as different from a rental.

More than 1.5 million British Columbians live in stratas throughout the province, according to the ministry.

