Politics
July 18, 2018 6:12 pm
Updated: July 18, 2018 6:32 pm

Putin asks to interview Kremlin critics in exchange for giving U.S. access to Russian spies

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Trump backpedals, now says Russia meddled in election

A A

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House is still weighing an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow the U.S. access to Russians accused of election meddling.

In exchange, Putin wants Russian interviews of Americans accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes.

Story continues below

President Donald Trump called the proposal an “incredible offer” Monday.

READ MORE: White House denies Trump replied ‘no’ to question on Russia threat

Sanders says Trump is still weighing the offer with his team, adding, “We’ve committed to nothing.”

Russian officials have said they want to interview noted Kremlin critic Bill Browder and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

In return, Putin is suggesting he would grant access to the 12 Russian intelligence officials accused Friday of hacking Democratic groups during the 2016 election.

Lawmakers have urged Trump to reject the deal.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bill Browder
Donald Trump
Kremlin
Michael McFaul
Russia
Russia critics
Russia election meddling
Russia Investigation
Trump Putin
Trump Russia
Vladimir Putin

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News