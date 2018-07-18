Putin asks to interview Kremlin critics in exchange for giving U.S. access to Russian spies

Press secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House is still weighing an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow the U.S. access to Russians accused of election meddling.

In exchange, Putin wants Russian interviews of Americans accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes.

President Donald Trump called the proposal an “incredible offer” Monday.

Sanders says Trump is still weighing the offer with his team, adding, “We’ve committed to nothing.”

Russian officials have said they want to interview noted Kremlin critic Bill Browder and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

In return, Putin is suggesting he would grant access to the 12 Russian intelligence officials accused Friday of hacking Democratic groups during the 2016 election.

I hope the White House corrects the record and denounces in categorical terms this ridiculous request from Putin. Not doing so creates moral equivalency between a legitimacy US indictment of Russian intelligence officers and a crazy, completely fabricated story invented by Putin https://t.co/K1ZvrNwTu3 — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 18, 2018

Lawmakers have urged Trump to reject the deal.