Putin asks to interview Kremlin critics in exchange for giving U.S. access to Russian spies
Press secretary Sarah Sanders says the White House is still weighing an offer from Russian President Vladimir Putin to allow the U.S. access to Russians accused of election meddling.
In exchange, Putin wants Russian interviews of Americans accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes.
President Donald Trump called the proposal an “incredible offer” Monday.
READ MORE: White House denies Trump replied ‘no’ to question on Russia threat
Sanders says Trump is still weighing the offer with his team, adding, “We’ve committed to nothing.”
Russian officials have said they want to interview noted Kremlin critic Bill Browder and former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.
In return, Putin is suggesting he would grant access to the 12 Russian intelligence officials accused Friday of hacking Democratic groups during the 2016 election.
Lawmakers have urged Trump to reject the deal.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
