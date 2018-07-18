Donald Trump says ‘No,’ Russia is no longer targeting the U.S, contradicting intel assessments

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Russia is no longer targeting the United States, contradicting intelligence agencies’ assessments that Moscow was still meddling in American elections.

Speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting, the president insisted that Russia was no longer targeting the U.S.

‘No,” Trump said. “We are doing very well. And we are doing very well, probably as anybody has ever done with Russia. And there’s been no president ever, as tough as I have been on Russia.”

Trump’s remarks comes a day after the president backtracked on comments following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday. Following the meeting in Helsinki, Trump said he didn’t “see any reason why it would be” Russia that interfered in the 2016 U.S. elections.

He clarified his comments at the White House on Tuesday, saying he said “would” in place of “wouldn’t” accidentally. Trump also said that he has “full faith and support for America’s great intelligence agencies.”

“I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place,” Trump said.

U.S. intelligence officials have said Russian election interference efforts are continuing and now target the upcoming congressional elections in November.

Following Trump’s comments on Wednesday afternoon, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said there was a “big discrepancy” between the president’s statement and U.S. Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats’ assessments of Russia.

“It’s imperative we get to the bottom of what is going on so we can be prepared to protect ourselves in advance of the 2018 elections,” Graham tweeted. My personal view: the Russians are at [it] again.”

Coats said in a statement on Monday: “We have been clear in our assessments of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and their ongoing, pervasive efforts to undermine our democracy.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called on the president to “walk this back too.”