Trudeau to shuffle cabinet as government heads into final year before election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet Wednesday as his majority government prepares to enter the final year of its mandate.

Those who will be getting new ministerial positions will be sworn in at Rideau Hall by Governor General Julie Payette at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Trudeau set to reshuffle cabinet before heading into 2019 election

While speculation around Ottawa is that the senior ministers such as Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland are expected to keep their portfolios, several others are expected to have their responsibilities changed.

Both International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne and Heritage Minister Melanie Joly were spotted arriving at Rideau Hall Wednesday morning.

Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr, Fisheries Minister Dominic Leblanc and Hamilton-area MP Filomena Tassi were also seen arriving.

Tassi has said in the past that she is “pro-life” but would vote in favour of reproductive choice in any votes on the matter in Parliament.

Infrastructure Minister Amarjeet Sohi, Public Works Minister Carla Qualtrough, and Bill Blair, parliamentary secretary for justice, also are at Rideau Hall.

Backbencher and North Vancouver MP Jonathan Wilkinson is also there, as is Markham-Thornhill MP Mary Ng.

Ng was the former director of appointments in the Prime Minister’s Office and her nomination for the riding last year sparked accusations of favouritism from opponents.

Trudeau will then hold a media availability about the changes at 10:50 a.m.

More to come …