Calgary Hitmen announce Steve Hamilton as new head coach

The Calgary Hitmen have announced Steve Hamilton as the new head coach of the Western Hockey League franchise.

The Hitmen said in a release that the 44-year-old Hamilton has signed to a multi-year deal.

“My family and I are extremely excited about the move to Calgary,” Hamilton said in a statement.

Hamilton helped guide the Edmonton Oil Kings to three straight WHL final appearances as an associate coach. Edmonton won WHL championships in 2012 and 2014 and a Memorial Cup in 2014 over that span.

He spent the last four seasons as head coach of the Oil Kings before being fired in June after Edmonton missed the playoffs for a second straight season in 2017-18. He has also served as a head coach and assistant with Hockey Canada, working with the U17 and U18 teams.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oil Kings shakeup: GM Hansch moving on, head coach Hamilton let go

Hamilton replaces Dallas Ferguson, who resigned after one season behind Calgary’s bench due to family reasons.

“The Hitmen have a tremendous organization with a great tradition of developing players and building talented, dynamic teams,” Hamilton said.

“I look forward to working with the existing coaching staff and the group of players we have assembled.”

Watch below: The Edmonton Oil Kings season won’t start for another couple of months, but already fans can expect to see some big changes this season. New head coach Brad Lauer, and new hockey operations president Kirt Hill joined Shaye Ganam to talk about their roles.