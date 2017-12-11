Sports
December 11, 2017 4:16 pm

Calgary Hitmen help charities donate thousands of teddy bears to deserving children

By Sports Anchor  Global News

Players from The Calgary Hitmen visit the Alberta Children's Hospital to deliver teddy bears to children

The spectacle of over 24,000 teddy bears hitting Saddledome ice on Sunday night was just the start of the stuffed toys’ journeys.

The generous donations by Calgarians spent the night at The Brick distribution warehouse in southeast Calgary, where more than 60 charities picked them up bright and early Monday morning to take them to deserving homes.

“Hurried bunch around here getting them all out,” southern Alberta Brick stores supervisor Bruce McRae said.

“They all disappear in just two hours. They’re gone and set for their destinations throughout southern Alberta.”

Stephen McPhee was busy in the back of one of the trucks loading bags of teddy bears. For him, helping out with charity donations like this is dear to his heart. When he was just five years old he started the charity Stephen’s Backpacks Society to help homeless families.

“These bears go to several homeless shelters and a few Native reserves,” McPhee said.

Early Monday morning, Dec 11th 2017.24,605 teddy bears wait distribution to over 60 charities at The Brick wharehouse in southeast Calgary.

Members of the Calgary Hitmen helped charities loaded up trucks filled with bears before heading to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with a delivery of their own.

Vladislav Yeryomenko scored the teddy bear goal during Sunday night’s game and said he was thrilled to see the smiles on the faces of children who received a teddy the following day.

“It’s beautiful, every kid smiles and we’re trying to make them happy,” Yeryomenko said.

The special jerseys worn just for Sunday night’s game by Yeryomenko and his teammates will be auctioned off and proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. The winner of Yeryomenko’s jersey will also get the signed puck used to score the teddy bear goal.

