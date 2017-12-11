Calgary Hitmen help charities donate thousands of teddy bears to deserving children

The spectacle of over 24,000 teddy bears hitting Saddledome ice on Sunday night was just the start of the stuffed toys’ journeys.

The generous donations by Calgarians spent the night at The Brick distribution warehouse in southeast Calgary, where more than 60 charities picked them up bright and early Monday morning to take them to deserving homes.

“Hurried bunch around here getting them all out,” southern Alberta Brick stores supervisor Bruce McRae said.

“They all disappear in just two hours. They’re gone and set for their destinations throughout southern Alberta.”

Stephen McPhee was busy in the back of one of the trucks loading bags of teddy bears. For him, helping out with charity donations like this is dear to his heart. When he was just five years old he started the charity Stephen’s Backpacks Society to help homeless families.

“These bears go to several homeless shelters and a few Native reserves,” McPhee said.

Members of the Calgary Hitmen helped charities loaded up trucks filled with bears before heading to the Alberta Children’s Hospital with a delivery of their own.

Vladislav Yeryomenko scored the teddy bear goal during Sunday night’s game and said he was thrilled to see the smiles on the faces of children who received a teddy the following day.

“It’s beautiful, every kid smiles and we’re trying to make them happy,” Yeryomenko said.

The special jerseys worn just for Sunday night’s game by Yeryomenko and his teammates will be auctioned off and proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network. The winner of Yeryomenko’s jersey will also get the signed puck used to score the teddy bear goal.