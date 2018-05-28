Edmonton Oil Kings shakeup: GM Hansch moving on, head coach Hamilton let go

The Edmonton Oil Kings are looking for a new general manager after the team announced on Monday that Randy Hansch will not be returning to the organization next season.

The Oil Kings said in a news release that Hansch will assist in transitioning the Oil Kings to a new management team up until July 1 and then he will be joining an NHL team as an amateur scout.

The Oil Kings also announced that Head Coach Steve Hamilton has been relieved of his position and Assistant Coach Ryan Marsh’s contract will not be renewed.

Hansch has been part of the Oil Kings organization for the last 11 seasons. He’s spent the last five as GM.

Hamilton has been with the Oil Kings for eight seasons, spending the last four seasons as head coach.

The changes come after a disappointing season for the Oil Kings that saw the team finish last in the Central Division with a record of 22-42-6-2.