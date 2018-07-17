UPDATE: Fire crews getting upper hand in Kaleden fire

A brush fire sparked to life near Kaleden, B.C., this morning, but it appears firefighters have gotten the better of it.

Emergency personnel quickly jumped on the fire, which appears to have started along Highway 97 and began quickly burning up the side of the mountain.

The Kaleden Fire Department is being assisted by the B.C. Wildfire Service, which has one helicopter bucketing the fire.

READ MORE: Plan ahead and be prepared in the event of a wildfire

Firefighters battle a blaze along Highway 97 near Kaleden, B.C., on Tuesday morning.

Global Okanagan’s @Shelby_Thom is on scene, and is reporting that most of the fire is out, though there are some spots that are still burning.

The fire, which is producing a lot of smoke, has charred the hillside a glossy black.

Highway 97 is still open to traffic in both directions.

Smoke from the fire along Highway 97 near Kaleden, B.C.

A close-up of the fire burning along Highway 97 near Kaleden, B.C.