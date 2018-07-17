Sports
July 17, 2018 12:00 pm

Eskimos Duke Williams earns CFL’s top weekly honour

By Web Producer  Global News

Toronto Argonauts Cassius Vaughn (26) tackles Edmonton Eskimos D'haquille Williams (81) during first half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Friday July 13, 2018.

Jason Franson, The Canadian Press
The Edmonton Eskimos‘ D’haquille “Duke” Williams has been named a CFL Player of the Week for his performance against Toronto last week.

The Esks’ receiver racked up 123 yards and one touchdown on nine receptions against the Argonauts last Friday.

It was the fourth consecutive game Williams had 100 or more receiving yards.

He leads the league with 556 receiving yards and receptions with 31.

The Eskimos Derel Walker is second on the list with 386 yards and Kenny Stafford is 320 yards.

Williams was named CFL Player of the Month for June.

Global News