Manitoba Habitat for Humanity fundraiser rides into 25 years

Habitat for Humanity‘s Cycle of Hope celebrated 25 years this month.

In 1994, Habitat volunteers, Olenka Antymniuk and Lorraine Petkau organized the first ride. That first year, they raised $35,000.

25 years later, the 2018 ride raised over $160,000.

RELATED: Central Winnipeg welcomes new NetZero Habitat For Humanity homes

During the over 1,500 kilometre, two-week trek, riders travel a predetermined route. Along the way, riders sleep in community centres and school gymnasiums. Host communities also provide food for riders and travel crew. Sleeping on floors and spending all day on your bike can be hard, but it’s all to help families become first time home owners.

“Wow, this is all I have to do, and my friends to donate money and this families life is going to turn around,” said Antymniuk.

Antymniuk says training and getting all your gear together is an important step, but meeting the family is vital for inspiration.

“When were on the road, if there is a tough hill to climb, it’s really a lot easier because you have the image of the family getting a new home, getting new chance.”

Cycle of Hope has had riders ranging 14 to 80 years old and all funds raised remain right here in Winnipeg. This year CJOB’s Richard Cloutier joined the team starting in Astoria, Oregon and ending in Baker City, Oregon. He took time to post video blogs along the way.

RELATED: Richard Cloutier: 2018 Cycle of Hope — Eugene, Oregon

Over the last 25 years Cycle of Hope has raised nearly $3.5 million.