Central Winnipeg welcomes new NetZero Habitat For Humanity homes

Habitat for Humanity breaks-ground on the first NetZero Project in Manitoba. Five new homes will be built on Logan Avenue.

A NetZero home produces as much energy as it uses. Habitat will team up with home-builder company, Qualico, Sycamore Energy and All Weather Windows, to build one four-unit townhouse and one single home. The five homes will feature increased insulation levels and air tightness.

The solar-panels on the rooftops will provide energy to Manitoba Hydro and the home owners pay for what they use. This project is the next step to Habitat’s ongoing promise to build in a more environmentally conscious way.

Merlyn Laudato and her two sons will be moving into one of these homes and can’t believe her family was selected.

“Oh my god, it’s really exciting for me,” Laudato said.

She can’t wait to pick up a hammer and help with her new energy efficient home.