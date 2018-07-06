Richard Cloutier: 2018 Cycle of Hope — Eugene, Oregon

Richard Cloutier, co-host of the News on 680 CJOB, 4 to 7 p.m. weekdays, is sharing his adventures during the Cycle of Hope in support of Habitat for Humanity.

Eugene, Oregon

Rest is good for the blood. And the knees too.

The big climb starts Saturday morning as we head into the Cascade mountains east of this picturesque city where Hippies go to retire. There are bike paths, parks and festivals galore here. For me it’s a chance to rest up, buy bike tubes, oil for the chain and do laundry.

I know, glamorous.

The 2018 Cycle of Hope is raising money to help a Winnipeg family get into a home of their own. This is the first leg of a six year trek from the Pacific to the Atlantic to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the 1993 Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter Work Project.

I have learned a lot about myself over the past few days. How much my body can take, to listen to the advise of others and take in the scenery. Don’t be in a such a hurry to get to your destination.

I have also been reminded of the generosity of others and team work.

Two flats and a spill. Cyclists work as a team and together you fix a flat. Or, as one wise member put it:

“Richard you are either quite popular with everyone or pitifully incompetent.”

I think the latter is true.

Thursday I made the mistake of forgetting to unclip my bike shoes on a stop. Boom. Tumble left onto the hot pavement. Nice gash on my left arm and bloody knee. It’s a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.

My bike colleagues helped clean me up and get me back on the road again.

It’s a metaphor for what Habitat does. They will give you a hand up but ultimately you need to do the work