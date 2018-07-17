2 suspects facing trafficking charges after drug bust in Barrie

A 23-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Barrie, are facing several drug-related charges after police seized approximately $1,300 worth of drugs from a home in the city.

According to police, on July 16, officers executed a warrant at a residence on Black Cherry Crescent in Barrie.

Police say officers seized 9.1 grams of cocaine, one gram of heroin, 5.4 grams of marijuana, various pills and a quantity of cash. Officers estimate the street value of the seized goods amounts to $1,300.

READ MORE: Teen charged after allegedly assaulting police during arrest at Innisfil Beach Park

Officers say that as a result of the search, two individuals from Barrie were arrested and are facing several charges.

A 23-year-old woman from Barrie was arrested by police, and has been charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. She is scheduled to appear in court in Barrie on Aug. 27.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Barrie was also arrested. He has been charged with possession of cocaine, heroin, marijuana and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 17 in Barrie.

According to police, officers received a number of complaints about the residence on Black Cherry Crescent, which sparked the investigation.

Police are reminding the public that anyone with information regarding illegal drug-related activity can contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.