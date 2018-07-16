Toronto man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of woman, police say

TORONTO – Police say a 44-year-old Toronto man is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of a 52-year-old woman last week.

Toronto police say officers responded to a call at about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the Pharmacy Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area and found a woman without vital signs.

They say the woman was rushed to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

0716 20:09 Homcd #55/2018, Pharmacy Ave & St. Clair Ave East Area, M…d-degree Murder https://t.co/4J4aQ8Qyk0 — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 17, 2018

Police say an autopsy was conducted, but are not releasing the cause of death.

The victim has been identified as Carolyn Campbell of Toronto.

Police say the accused, who has been identified as Josiph Cardle, is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Tuesday morning.