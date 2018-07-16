Crime
July 16, 2018 6:27 pm
Updated: July 16, 2018 6:30 pm

Police called to glass-smashing incident in west Edmonton, arrest 4 youths suspected in vandalism spree

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton Police badge is seen during a police memorial parade in Ottawa Sunday September 26, 2010.

The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon
A A

Police have arrested four youths in connection with a vandalism spree stretching back to last month that they say impacted over 80 people who live in west Edmonton.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 108 Avenue and 120 Street after someone reported hearing glass getting smashed. Police said the officers then found a vehicle they suspected of being involved that was being driven without any lights on.

“Police conducted a vehicle stop and located four minors in the vehicle, along with more than 25 paving stones on the front seat of the vehicle, which matched the type of paving stones used in previous incidents,” police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Police allege vandals used “small, grey patio rock slabs to break windows in vehicles and residences, leaving an immense trail of destruction” in west Edmonton earlier this month.

Morris Gamblin/ Global News

Story continues below

“All four male youths were subsequently arrested and are facing multiple mischief-related charges in connection to more than 80 incidents.”

READ MORE: Police investigate vandalism spree in west Edmonton

Just last week, police issued a plea for tips from the public as they investigated the string of vandalism incidents. They said people living in the neighbourhoods of Westmount, Grovenor, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Woodcroft, Inglewood, North Glenora, Sherbrooke and Parkview had been affected.

Investigators were looking for a white SUV or crossover vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.

The identities of the four youths have not been released as per provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
108 Avenue
120 Street
Crime
Edmonton
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
paving stones
Vandalism
west Edmonton
West Edmonton vandalism spree

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News