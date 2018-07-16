Police called to glass-smashing incident in west Edmonton, arrest 4 youths suspected in vandalism spree

Police have arrested four youths in connection with a vandalism spree stretching back to last month that they say impacted over 80 people who live in west Edmonton.

Early Sunday morning, officers were called to the area of 108 Avenue and 120 Street after someone reported hearing glass getting smashed. Police said the officers then found a vehicle they suspected of being involved that was being driven without any lights on.

“Police conducted a vehicle stop and located four minors in the vehicle, along with more than 25 paving stones on the front seat of the vehicle, which matched the type of paving stones used in previous incidents,” police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

“All four male youths were subsequently arrested and are facing multiple mischief-related charges in connection to more than 80 incidents.”

Just last week, police issued a plea for tips from the public as they investigated the string of vandalism incidents. They said people living in the neighbourhoods of Westmount, Grovenor, Meadowlark Park, Jasper Park, Woodcroft, Inglewood, North Glenora, Sherbrooke and Parkview had been affected.

Investigators were looking for a white SUV or crossover vehicle that was seen in the area at the time of the incidents.

The identities of the four youths have not been released as per provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.