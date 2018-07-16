A piece of The Tragically Hip has hit the real estate market

A song that many Canadians turn up the moment it begins to play on the radio is “Poets” by The Tragically Hip. The music video was filmed in the living room and kitchen of a small downtown Kingston, Ont., home.

Two decades later, the home has hit the real estate market and is fetching a large sum.

“The house is being sold for $700,000 and we [Street City Realty Inc.] are selling this as an income property and we are using the filming location for The Hip as a way to entice a buyer who’s a big fan and would like to own a piece of history,” said Louis Tavakoli, the real estate broker for the home.

Gord Downie and The Tragically Hip took over the two-storey duplex in 1998, and since then, the home has gone through several renovations, but there a few familiar settings that can be spotted in the music video.

Tavakoli says the house is also known for its Guinness World Record for hosting 689 cats at one time.