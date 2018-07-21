Canada
July 21, 2018 6:00 am

What a trade war is, how it works, and why it will impact Canada

By Online Video Journalist  Global News

WATCH: As global trade tensions continue to rise, we delve into what a trade was is, what it takes win one and how it will impact you.

A A

U.S. President Donald Trump has slapped tariffs on billions of dollars’ worth of goods from Canada, the European Union, Mexico and China.

And as countries strike back, tit-for-tat, economic and diplomatic tensions continue to escalate across the globe.

READ MORE: U.S. fires back at Canada’s retaliatory tariffs with WTO challenge

Story continues below

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau even referred to the tariffs as “insulting” during an interview last month, highlighting the growing acrimony between two nations once considered bedrock allies.

In the wake of tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum, and retaliatory levies by the Canadian government on certain U.S. products, some consumers are considering boycotting U.S. made products and focus their spending within Canada, to show solidarity.

So what is a trade war? Has protectionism and imposing tariffs ever worked to boost domestic jobs?

READ MORE: Canadians still flocking to the U.S. in spite of trade war

In the video, we take an important history lesson from 1980s classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, in which Ben Stein explains the impact of the infamous Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act. Anyone? Anyone?

READ MORE: These animated maps show Canada has so much more to lose in a trade war than the U.S.

The video also explores who the biggest victims of a trade war are, including consumers and ketchup-lovers alike, as well as what it takes to win a trade war.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
aluminum and steel tariffs
ben stein
Canada retaliatory tariffs
Canadian tariffs U.S. goods
Chrystia Freeland
Donald Trump
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Justin Trudeau
Krzysztof J. Pelc
Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act
Tariffs
Trade war
Trade war explained
trump tariffs
U.S. tariffs
Walid Hejazi
what is a trade war

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News