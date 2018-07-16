Suspected drug trafficking at Lethbridge hotel leads to 3 people charged

Three people are facing charges after $10,000 worth of drugs and cash was seized from a Lethbridge hotel room police believe was being used to sell drugs.

On July 12, members of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams’ (ALERT) Lethbridge unit searched a room at Knights Inn in the 1000 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South after receiving information from the police about possible drug activity.

Inside the hotel room investigators said they found:

Investigators said the search warrant was executed just days after the information was received from police.

“This investigation is an example of ALERT’s ability to move quickly on information provided by the public and remove harmful drugs from being distributed into our communities,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper with ALERT Lethbridge said.

Bradley Paskiuski, 33, from Lethbridge is facing 10 charges including three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and four counts of breach of recognizance.

Danny Noel, 38, from Moncton, New Brunswick, is facing one charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Nicole Wolodchenko, 31, from Shaughnessy, Alta., is facing two counts of possession of a controlled substance.