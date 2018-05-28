2 people arrested after drugs, cash, rifle seized in Lethbridge

The Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team has charged two people in connection with a drug seizure in Lethbridge last week.

About $20,000 worth of drugs and a .30-calibre rifle were discovered while members of the ALERT organized crime team were searching a home in the 300-block of 6A Avenue South on Thursday, May 24. Lethbridge police officers were also involved in the search.

In total, police seized:

ammunition and magazines

132 grams of methamphetamine

16.3 grams of suspected carfentanil

8.3 grams of cocaine

21 codeine pills

4 ml hydromorphone

$3,875 cash proceeds of crime

Police said neither of the suspects arrested were in possession of a valid firearms licence.

“A gun in the wrong hands is an obvious public safety concern,” Staff Sgt. Jason Walper said in a media release Monday.

“This investigation came together quickly and we were also able to get some harmful drugs off the street.”

Joel Sovdi, 31, is charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, four counts of breach of recognizance and four firearms-related offences. Sovdi is prohibited from owning firearms as the result of a previous criminal investigation, ALERT said.

Jeremy Bertin, 37, is charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of proceeds of crime and three firearms-related offences.

ALERT said the RCMP’s weapons enforcement support team continues to assist with the investigation.