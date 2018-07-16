Canada
July 16, 2018 10:05 am
Updated: July 16, 2018 10:19 am

Canada’s home sales touch 5-year low for June, down 10% since last year

By Staff The Canadian Press

Home sales were up 4.1 per cent in June compared to May, the largest monthly increase of 2018 so far, the Canadian Real Estate Association said on Monday, July 16.

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the number of homes sold in June was down 10.7 per cent from a year ago. The result was a five-year low for the month of June.

However, sales volume was up 4.1 per cent when compared with May. The association says it was the first substantive month-over-month increase this year.

The national average price for a home sold in June was just under $496,000, down 1.3 per cent from a year ago. Excluding the Greater Vancouver and Greater Toronto markets, the average price was just over $389,000.

