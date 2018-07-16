Cyclist in critical condition after collision in Rosemont

A 31-year -old cyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being involved in a collision with a SUV overnight in Montreal’s Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois said police were called to the intersection of Molson Street and St-Joseph Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the cyclist lying on the ground with injuries to his head.

READ MORE: Montreal police launch road safety campaign for cyclists and motorists

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Preliminary reports indicate the cyclist was travelling northbound on Molson Street and passed through a red light before colliding with a vehicle going east on St-Joseph Boulevard.

READ MORE: Montreal police investigate after cyclist killed by truck

Comtois said the driver of the SUV — a 72-year-old man — was not injured in the crash.