Cyclist killed by truck in Montreal

A cyclist is dead after being hit by a truck in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.

It happened on Saint-Zotique Street at the corner of 19th Avenue around 7:30am Monday.

Montreal Police have not released any information about the victim or truck driver, but the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators have closed off Saint-Zotique between 18th and 20th Avenues.

