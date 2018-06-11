Cyclist killed by truck in Montreal
A cyclist is dead after being hit by a truck in Montreal’s Rosemont–La Petite-Patrie borough.
It happened on Saint-Zotique Street at the corner of 19th Avenue around 7:30am Monday.
Montreal Police have not released any information about the victim or truck driver, but the cyclist was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators have closed off Saint-Zotique between 18th and 20th Avenues.
