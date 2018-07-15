Traffic
July 15, 2018 7:11 pm

Road restrictions on Idylwyld Drive, Circle Drive West to start Monday morning

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Restrictions will be in place Monday for parts of Idylwyld Drive and Circle Drive West.

There will be a number of road restrictions for drivers using Idylwyld Drive and a section of Circle Drive West starting the morning of Monday, July 16..

Restrictions will affect three parts of Idylwyld Drive.

The first restrictions affect the northbound curb lane between Adelaide Street East and Isabella Street East, which will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday while crews make streetlight repairs.

The southbound curb lane will also be closed Monday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Adelaide Street East for catch basin repairs.

The third closure affects both the southbound and northbound median lanes of Idylwyld between 43rd Street East and 46th Street East.

The road will be closed daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. while crews install guardrails. Work is expected to be completed by July 20.

Circle Drive westbound will be reduced to one lane between Airport Drive and 33rd Street for pothole patching.

Work will start at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to be complete by 3 p.m. the same day.

City of Saskatoon officials are reminding drivers to exercise caution around all work zones and obey all signs, barriers and detours.

Global News