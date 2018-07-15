Valour FC hosts World Cup viewing party

There was World Cup fever at Investors Group Field Sunday.

Winnipeg’s Canadian Premier League team Valour FC invited its founding members to watch the final match of the tournament between Croatia and France.

Hundreds of people gathered, as well as Valour FC Head Coach and General Manager Rob Gale, who says events like this not only introduce people to the soccer club, but also introduce the beautiful game to the next generation of fans.

“I think it helps generate a wider buzz with the city in general,” Gale said.

“It’s just great timing all around.”

France would go on to defeat Croatia 4-2 to capture their second FIFA World Cup title.

Valour FC will hit the pitch for its inaugural season next spring.

The club will host 14 home games at Investors Group Field starting in April.