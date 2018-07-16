Grizzly bears in Alberta caught on camera chasing black bear away from dinner

An Alberta man came across a surprising sight last week when he discovered a black bear being chased by some grizzly bears on an Alberta highway.

Jason Corrigal was travelling along Highway 40 between Grande Prairie and Grande Cache to go fishing on July 7 when he says he saw a black bear.

He said the day before he had seen several grizzly bears eating an animal carcass.

“As I’m going down, I see a black bear cross the road to get to that carcass and I knew grizzlies were in the area,” Corrigal said. “So bells were ringing there to start videoing.”

Corrigal didn’t immediately take video, instead opting to go do his fishing, but when he came back the black bear was still there.

The 29-year-old pulled to the side of the road and brought out his cell phone and began filming.

In the video, the black bear is seen eating when four grizzlies come out from the woods behind him. The black bear takes off and the four bears chase him, with two stopping a short time after while the other two continue the chase for a brief time.

According to Corrigal, the grizzlies eventually went back to the carcass while the black bear crossed the road back to the side he was parked on.

It was the first time he said he’d ever seen this type of encounter after living in the area for the past four or five years.

“We’ve seen those grizzlies for the last couple years, so it’s like, ‘Oh, there’s those grizzlies again.’ But the black bear was in their territory. … It was pretty exciting,” he said. “It took my breath away, like a shot of adrenaline.”

He said that not seen in the video is that prior to the encounter, he saw a baby bear stand on its hind legs and the black bear didn’t notice him. Then five minutes later, the “whole family” arrived.

The video, which he posted to Facebook, has been viewed more than 720,000 times.