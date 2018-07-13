Canada
July 13, 2018 7:42 am
Updated: July 13, 2018 8:26 am

Police urging residents to stay indoors after bear spotted in Port Perry

By Web Producer  Global News

A black bear is spotted in a residential neighbourhood in Port Perry, Ont., on July 13, 2018.

Durham Regional Police/Twitter
Durham Regional Police are warning residents to stay indoors after a bear was spotted in a residential neighbourhood in Port Perry.

Police said in a tweet posted around 7:20 a.m. Friday that a bear is “running loose” in the area of Rosa Street and Paxton Street about 80 kilometres northeast of Toronto.

Authorities said in a following tweet that the bear is in a tree and the Ministry of Natural Resources has been notified.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

