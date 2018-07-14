Metro Vancouver bans all food at White Pine beach after problem bear returns

A battle of wills with a persistent and bold black bear at Belcarra Park’s White Pine Beach continues.

On Saturday, the bear was back at the beach, prompting Metro Vancouver — which manages the park — to ban all food at the beach.

“New precautions are in place: NO food on the beach. The concession is closed. No food in the shelter either. Dispose of all garbage immediately in the bearproof garbage bins,” reads a notice on the park’s website.

The beach, which had been closed for nearly a week due do the bear’s multiple reappearances, reopened on Thursday with restrictions about unattended food and trash.

The park was initially closed last Saturday, after the hungry bruin was observed walking on the beach and rummaging through peoples backpacks and belongings looking for snacks.

Video shot by one beach-goer showed the bear moving from blanket to blanket while a crowd, including children, watched on.

Conservation officers spent six days attempting to trap the bear, with the intention of releasing it away from people.

The Conservation Officers Service removed the trap on Thursday, but said it would continue to monitor the area and conduct patrols to ensure people are following the rules around food.