White Pine Beach reopens, problem bear remains at large

Six days after it was closed due to concerns about a problem bear, White Pine Beach in Belcarra Park has reopened.

Metro Vancouver made the decision to close the beach last Saturday, after the black bear returned several times, at points coming just a stone’s throw from park visitors.

READ MORE: Video captures bear strolling along Metro Vancouver beach, checking out picnics

Video taken at the beach on July 5 showed the bear rummaging through beachgoers’ belongings, blankets and backpacks.

Tony Kostka, who shot the video, told Global News the bear was walking blanket to blanket looking for food, surrounded by many people including children.

WATCH: Popular beach in Port Moody closed due to wandering bear

On Thursday, Metro Vancouver said the beach had reopened, but that special precautions were being put in place because the bear may still be in the area.

Barbecuing and grilling are prohibited in the park, no food may be left unattended and all trash must be disposed of immediately in bear-proof garbage bins, according to Metro Vancouver.

The concession stand will remain open.

READ MORE: Outrage over video showing North Shore family feeding black bears

The initial plan had been for conservation officers to trap the bear and relocate it, however, the wily bruin managed to evade capture all week.

The Conservation Officers Service removed the trap on Thursday, but will continue to monitor the area and will be conducting patrols to ensure people are following the rules regarding food and garbage in the park.