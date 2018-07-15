Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after crash south of Black Diamond

A man was airlifted to hospital Saturday night after he reportedly was hit by a vehicle southwest of Calgary.

At around 11:45 p.m. a motorist called 911 to report an injured man on the highway just south of Black Diamond.

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene, west of highway 22 on township road 200.

The man was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

Calgary EMS said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries.

RCMP are now investigating how exactly the man was injured.