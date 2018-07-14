One person dead after single vehicle highway crash south of Calgary

One person is dead after a single-vehicle collision northwest of Lethbridge Saturday morning.

At 9:40 a.m, Claresholm RCMP and Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a serious crash at Highway 2 near Township Road 120.

RCMP said a white courier van travelling northbound on the highway entered the centre median and rolled several times.

Both of the vehicle’s occupants were ejected, police said.

A 25-year-old Calgary man was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The 21-year-old driver, a woman from Calgary, was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate the cause.

The collision happened approximately 10 km south of Claresholm.