RCMP investigating reports of a suspicious man in Fall River, N.S.

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating reports of a suspicious man in Fall River, N.S., and asking the public’s help in locating him.

Police say they responded to Lake Thomas Crescent at approximately 3 p.m., on Saturday after a man was spotted walking through properties in the area.

When he was approached by residents, the man was unresponsive to their questions and appeared disoriented. He was last seen walking into a wooded area.

RCMP are attempting to identify the man as they say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

The man was described as 5’5″, weighing 150 lbs and wearing a grey hoodie and black pants. He was also carrying food items and a stick.

Police, Halifax Search and Rescue and RCMP Police Dog Services were searching the wooded area around Lake Thomas Crescent on Saturday, but were not able to locate the man.

The search resumed on Sunday.

If anyone has information regarding the man they are asked to contact RCMP at 902-490-5020 or to call Crime Stoppers.