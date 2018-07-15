Lions stun Bombers 20-17 in second half comeback win

The game started off really well for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but ended in disappointment.

Bomber quarterback Matt Nichols threw three interceptions, as the B.C. Lions scored 20 unanswered points all in the second half to stun the Bombers 20-17. The Bombers shot themselves in the foot with five turnovers in total, two of those on failed three and short attempts deep in Lions territory.

“We had every opportunity to win this game,” said Nichols. “I think that in the second half as a team we did everything we possibly could have done wrong and still barely lost. It’s hard not to feel like this one slipped away.”

Ty Long kicked a 16-yard field goal as time expired to seal the win.

B.C. pivot Travis Lulay returned to the field after an injury last year had him undergo off-season knee surgery and passed for 326 yards, including a touchdown and an interception. He was thrown into action due to Jonathon Jennings’ continued struggles.

“Our second half was not good,” said Bomber coach Mike O’Shea. “We didn’t play football in the second half.”

“It’s hard to describe. I don’t know if gut wrenching is the right word, I’m pretty ticked off. So are all the players, obviously they let it go. We need to do a better job,” said O’Shea.

Some player highlights include Winnipeg runningback Andrew Harris, who had two touchdowns on the ground for 139 yards, and Bomber slotback Nic Demski had ten touches in total for 67 yards. On defense, Bomber linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox had eight tackles, while defensive back Maurice Leggett and linebacker Adam Bighill each had seven.

The Lions are now 2-2, while the Bombers move to 2-3 and sit in last place in the Western Conference.

The Bombers will try to get back to even on the season in Toronto against the Argonauts next Saturday, July 21.

Kick-off is at 3 p.m., with the pre-game show on CJOB starting at 1:00 p.m.