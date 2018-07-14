Kingston’s cycling community remembers Jeff Vervaeke

It was an emotional day for the friends, family, and supporters of Jeff Vervaeke who died while doing a charity bike ride six weeks ago.

On May 27, Jeff Vervaeke died while doing a charity ride called “7 days in May,” a fundraiser for pancreatic cancer. He was on the road when a vehicle struck him and he died. Six people were injured that day, a life was lost and many hearts were broken.

“Jeff touched so many lives,” said his mother, Nancy Delsey.

To honour Vervaeke, the cycling community in Kingston came together and held a ghost bike memorial. They hope this memorial brings a little ray of light for Vervaeke’s loved ones.

Gord Townley, the founder of “7 days in May” said, “I think it just helps them celebrate his life, remember him and the positive thing and the great cycling community that’s around them. We hope it brings a little cheer in their life.”

“It’s wonderful that Kingston has come together to do this for my son,” added Delsey.

Jeff’s partner, Kim Carey, also attended the memorial.

“One of his teammates actually said something when all of this first happened. She said Jeff’s like a star that’s burst into a million pieces and that’s really the energy that we’re seeing here today,” says Carey.

The ghost bike is painted in white and will be permanently parked by Lake Ontario on Bath Road, close to where the tragedy happened. Kingston’s cycling community hopes that the ghost bike will help the community remember Jeff and remind drivers to be alert and share the road.