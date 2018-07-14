Canada
July 14, 2018 1:50 pm
Updated: July 14, 2018 2:01 pm

Kelowna celebrates 70th annual Across the Lake Swim

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News
A A

It’s Canada’s largest and longest running open water swim, and it’s been happening in the Okanagan for 70 years.

The Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim happened on Saturday morning.

READ MORE: Paragliding over Lumby with the Freedom Flight Park

The swim starts at the old ferry docks in West Kelowna and ends at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna.

The race is 2.1 kilometres long, and more of a challenge of endurance than a competition.

Thirteen hundred and fifty swimmers participated this year, including former Vancouver Canuck player and current president of hockey operations.

 

 

 

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Across The Lake Swim
Interior Savings
Kelowna
Okanagan
okanagan lake
West Kelowna

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News