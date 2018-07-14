Kelowna celebrates 70th annual Across the Lake Swim

It’s Canada’s largest and longest running open water swim, and it’s been happening in the Okanagan for 70 years.

The Interior Savings Across the Lake Swim happened on Saturday morning.

The swim starts at the old ferry docks in West Kelowna and ends at Hot Sands Beach in Kelowna.

The race is 2.1 kilometres long, and more of a challenge of endurance than a competition.

Thirteen hundred and fifty swimmers participated this year, including former Vancouver Canuck player and current president of hockey operations.