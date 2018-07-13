Wind warning issued for Calgary, parts of southern Alberta

A wind warning was issued for Calgary and other areas in southern Alberta on Friday night after severe storms in central Alberta prompted Environment Canada to issue severe thunderstorm warnings and even tornado watches for that part of the province.

“Outflow from severe thunderstorms in central Alberta have created a strong gust front that is moving to the south away from thunderstorms,” the weather agency said on its website Friday night. “Winds up to 100 km/h have been reported.”

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., Enmax tweeted it was dealing with a number of “wind-related power outages” throughout the city of Calgary.

We've been dealing with several wind-related outages throughout the city. Our crews are out assessing the damage and striving to safely restore power as quickly as possible. Thanks for hanging in there, #yyc. — ENMAX Power (@ENMAXpower) July 14, 2018

The high winds prompted the Calgary Stampede to close down its zipline as well as any high-in-the-air rides at the midway.

Several streets were closed near Cowboys Casino after a glass pane fell from an apartment window.

Glass pane that fell from apartment window closing multiple streets near Cowboys casino – NO access to Cowboys via 1st, 2nd and 3rd st SE between 10th and 11th ave. Come in through Centre St or McLeod – 12th Ave still open. pic.twitter.com/CJWgdAmhia — Lauren Pullen (@Lauren_Global) July 14, 2018

Environment Canada warned the powerful wind gusts could damage buildings, toss loose objects around and break tree branches.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds,” the weather agency said.

