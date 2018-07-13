Canada
Lab-confirmed measles case detected in Jasper

A person with a confirmed case of measles was in Jasper, Alta., at the beginning of July.

Alberta Health Services (AHS) is warning anyone who was in Jasper earlier this month to watch for signs of measles after a person with a lab-confirmed case was in the Alberta mountain town at the beginning of July.

According to AHS, people are at risk of developing measles if they were at the locations below in the timeframes listed, if they were born after 1970 and if they have not already had measles or have not received two doses of the measles vaccine.

1. Smitty’s Restaurant, 109 Miette Ave., Jasper

  • July 4, 2018 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
  • July 5, 2018 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

2. Smitty’s Restaurant, 445 Gregg Ave., Hinton

  • July 5, 2018 7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

3. CN Station, 607 Connaught Dr., Jasper

  • July 4, 2018 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
  • July 5, 2018 11:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

4. Ranchers Sports Bar and Grill, 438 Smith St., Hinton

  • July 4, 2018 6:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

5. Holiday Inn Express, 462 Smith St., Hinton

  • July 4, 2018 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • July 5, 2018 8:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • July 6, 2018 8:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

6. Tim Hortons, 201 54 St., Edson

  • July 6, 2018 10:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Symptoms of the virus include a fever of 38.3 C or higher, a cough, runny nose and/or red eyes and a red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after the fever starts. The rash begins behind the ears and on the face, before spreading down the body to the arms and the legs.

Anyone who thinks they may have contracted the virus is asked to stay home and call 811 before visiting any health-care facility or a doctor.

Measles is extremely contagious and is easily spread through the air. There is no treatment for the virus.

