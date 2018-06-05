Banff residents may have been exposed to measles virus: AHS

Alberta Health Services (AHS) issued a public health advisory Tuesday after a person with lab-confirmed measles visited several public areas in the Banff area while infected.

AHS said in a news release Tuesday that anyone who may have visited the locations listed below during the dates and times specified may have been exposed to the virus:

OK Gift Shop – 209 Banff Ave. Friday, May 25 between 1:45 p.m. and store closing. Saturday, May 26 between 1:45 p.m. and store closing.



“Individuals who were in the above locations in the timeframes noted and who were born after 1970, and have not already had measles disease or have not received two doses of measles vaccine, may be at risk for developing measles,” AHS said.

AHS said that individuals who think they may have been at those locations during those specific times should monitor themselves for signs of the disease.

“If symptoms of measles do develop, these individuals are advised to stay home and call Health Link at 811, before visiting any health-care facility or provider,” AHS said.

AHS said symptoms of measles include a fever running at 38 C or higher, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a red, blotchy rash.

The rash usually appears three to seven days after the fever starts, AHS said. It starts behind the ears and on the face and usually extends down through the body and to the arms and legs.

Measles is very contagious and can spread through the air and there is no treatment, AHS said.

The only way to prevent measles is through vaccination, which is available free of charge to Alberta residents, AHS added.

“Children in Alberta typically receive their first dose of measles vaccine at 12 months of age and their second dose between the ages of four and six years,” AHS said.

If you are not sure about your vaccine status, AHS is encouraging residents to contact their public health office or call 811 for more information.