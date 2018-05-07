Passengers at Toronto’s Pearson airport, hospital clinic visitors potentially exposed to measles

Toronto Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant who recently travelled overseas.

The public health agency said in a statement Monday afternoon that people may have been exposed to measles during the following times:

Saudia Airlines Flight SV0759 to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, departed at 8 p.m. and arrived at 11:05 p.m. on April 29

Saudia Airlines Flight SV0061 to Toronto Pearson International Airport from King Abdulaziz International Airport, departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 3:40 a.m. and arrived at 9:45 a.m. on April 30

Humber River Hospital pediatric outpatient services (fourth floor) between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday

A Measles vaccination clinic will be held today at Etobicoke Civic Centre from 4 to 7 p.m. Those exposed to the virus on April 29, 30 or May 4 are encouraged to attend. More info: https://t.co/6yoe0yxqXY — Toronto PublicHealth (@TOPublicHealth) May 7, 2018

Public health officials said anyone who may have been exposed should check their immunization records or with their medical provider to see if they’re up to date with the measles vaccination.

Residents are being encouraged to watch for measles symptoms such as high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

Toronto Public Health said anyone who is susceptible to measles and may have been exposed on Friday at Humber River Hospital and has not had two doses of the measles (MMR or MMRV) vaccine, should get a dose to prevent the infection.

Public health staff will be offering vaccinations on Monday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Etobicoke Civic Centre (399 The West Mall) or on Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Those who are pregnant, have weakened immune systems and infants are being urged to call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.