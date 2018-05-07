Health
May 7, 2018 3:22 pm

Passengers at Toronto’s Pearson airport, hospital clinic visitors potentially exposed to measles

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

File photo of a vial of the measles vaccine.

Joe Raedle / File / Getty Images
Toronto Public Health says it is investigating a confirmed case of measles in an infant who recently travelled overseas.

The public health agency said in a statement Monday afternoon that people may have been exposed to measles during the following times:

  • Saudia Airlines Flight SV0759 to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India, departed at 8 p.m. and arrived at 11:05 p.m. on April 29
  • Saudia Airlines Flight SV0061 to Toronto Pearson International Airport from King Abdulaziz International Airport, departed Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 3:40 a.m. and arrived at 9:45 a.m. on April 30
  • Humber River Hospital pediatric outpatient services (fourth floor) between 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Friday

Public health officials said anyone who may have been exposed should check their immunization records or with their medical provider to see if they’re up to date with the measles vaccination.

Residents are being encouraged to watch for measles symptoms such as high fever, cold-like symptoms, sore eyes, sensitivity to light and a red rash lasting four to seven days.

Toronto Public Health said anyone who is susceptible to measles and may have been exposed on Friday at Humber River Hospital and has not had two doses of the measles (MMR or MMRV) vaccine, should get a dose to prevent the infection.

Public health staff will be offering vaccinations on Monday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Etobicoke Civic Centre (399 The West Mall) or on Tuesday between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Those who are pregnant, have weakened immune systems and infants are being urged to call Toronto Public Health at 416-338-7600.

