Mother and newborn baby call makeshift Napanee trailer park ‘home’

Tarren has only been alive for a few weeks, but her, and her mother Tiara, have moved into a trailer in the back of a stranger’s backyard.

For over two months, Scott Drader has housed and fed five families who live in trailers on his property that he has purchased from around the Greater Napanee area

“I’m broke, I have no money, I’m just doing this to help those who are less fortunate,” said Drader.

Tiara is one of the five families living on Drader’s property, and she says her trailer is the perfect home for her and her baby.

Drader and Tiara say that Family and Child Services have been to the property and have conducted an expectation of her trailer, and they determined that she has until the winter months to find a new home, but they are willing to help out until then.

“They [Family and Child Services] told me if I need anything at all, like help with nursing and doctors appointments, or having an actual nurse come here to help with the baby, they will come, so I don’t have to drive long distances to get her [Tarren] checked out,” said Tiara.

The trailer village has caught the attention of local politicians, such as MP Mike Bossio, and he wrote this statement regarding Drader’s actions:

“I am of course supportive of housing for the homeless, shelters for victims of violence, and affordable housing, which is why I am eager to see organizations across Hastings Lennox and Addington send in applications.”

Bossio added that he will not interfere in a municipal issue outside of his jurisdiction.

Drader made it clear that he will not evict his tenants, no matter what municipal officials order him to do, even if that means building permanent miniature homes on his property to house the homeless.