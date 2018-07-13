OPP charge 2 in Prince Edward County break-ins

Two people have been charged in connection with several break-ins in Prince Edward County, OPP say.

According to OPP, Tadeusz Gruzinski a 67-year-old man from Poland and Zofia Majeska a 61-year-old woman from Poland, were arrested on Friday after a home in Picton was broken into.

After officers arrived at a home on Prospect Avenue to respond to a break-in call, they say they quickly located a vehicle matching the description provided by the owners of the home.

Police are investigating whether the suspects may be connected to other area break-ins.

Police say in those cases, people would enter unlocked residences and when they were discovered, act as if they were looking for a home, inquiring if the residence was for sale before leaving.

The two have been charged with break and enter, possession of break-in instruments, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and obstructing a peace officer.

Gruzinski and Majeska were held for bail with a court appearance in Belleville on July 13.

Police are reminding people in the area to lock their doors day and night.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar incidents is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.