Resident chases man from home after break-in and attempted theft: Kingston Police

A Kingston man was chased from a home early Friday after he allegedly broke in to steal electronics.

Kingston Police say a 23-year-old local man sneaked into a downtown home through a window around 4:30 a.m. Police say that once inside, the man stole a cellphone and a pair of scissors, which he then allegedly used to cut the wires of a television that he intended to take as well.

As the accused ventured upstairs, a female resident using the washroom observed the hooded man and screamed, which alerted a man in the house, who then chased the accused down the stairs and out the front door.

Police were called and they found the accused on Main Street, not too far from the home which he had allegedly broken into. According to police, the man had both the scissors and the phone still on his person when he was caught.

The accused was transported to police headquarters, where will be held to attend a bail hearing on Saturday.

The Kingston man was charged with break and enter, theft, mischief, possession of stolen property, prowl at night, and two counts of breach probation.