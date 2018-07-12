Fatal crash closes Highway 3 near Sparwood, B.C.
A fatal crash has closed a stretch of Highway 3 between Sparwood and Fernie B.C.
The incident occurred about eight kilometres west of Sparwood at about 2 p.m. on Thursday.
RCMP in B.C. said the single-vehicle crash involved a motorcycle and that the rider died at the scene.
According to Drive BC, the highway is expected to reopen sometime Thursday evening.
There are no detours available.
