15-gun salute at Queen’s Park to go ahead as scheduled amid ‘potential threat’ in Toronto

Toronto police say a 15-gun salute scheduled for 1:40 p.m. Thursday at Queen’s Park is going ahead, as city residents are on alert due to what police have described as an unspecified “potential risk to public safety.”

Police tweeted just after noon that there will be “no need for concern” about the noise.

The ceremonial salute is being delivered ahead of the Lieutenant Governor’s throne speech at Queen’s Park. The newly minted Progressive Conservative government is poised to begin a summer sitting of the legislature.

Upon arriving at Queen’s Park on Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell is expected to receive military honours, including a 100-person guard of honour and a 15-gun salute from the 4th Canadian Division/Joint Task Force (Central).

The gunfire is expected to last about 10 minutes.

Several people on Twitter questioned the decision to go ahead with the salute, saying that the noise associated with the gunfire could case panic.

Sorta bad timing with the unknown issue downtown lol. Story continues below — Debbie (@deb393) July 12, 2018

So extra Police presence in case of… ? But dont cancel the 21 gun salute, where people in the area might panic after your ridiculous press conference? — Chantal✨ (@chantaljcs) July 12, 2018

Should be cancelled in the wake of today's news. — Brilliant B (@Brilliantairess) July 12, 2018

Investigators have been tight-lipped about the nature of the information they’ve received, but on Thursday, police forces in the Greater Toronto Area increased the number of officers at key tourist locations, such as the CN Tower and Canada’s Wonderland, after receiving information that authorities deemed as a potential risk to public safety.

“We’re not going to comment on anything to do with the information received other than to say that it is information that causes us to determine a potential risk to public safety,” Toronto Police Insp. Michael Barsky told reporters during a news conference outside the CN Tower on Thursday.

With files from David Shum, Global News