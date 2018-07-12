Police make arrests in Lindsay lawn furniture thefts

Police in Lindsay, Ont., have made arrests following a rash of lawn furniture thefts last week.

Since July 5, Kawartha Lakes Police Service has been investigating the theft of “expensive” lawn furniture from the front porches of homes in the Logie Street area.

On Wednesday night, police say the investigation led them to execute a search warrant at a Durham Street East residence where they seized some of the furniture.

“The items had been listed for sale on various buy-and-sell websites in the Kawartha Lakes and Peterborough areas,” police stated.

Police arrested two people.

Jason Burgess, 35, of Durham Street East, has been charged with four counts each of theft under $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Johanna Cartan, 35, also of Durham Street East has been charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

They’ll both appear in court on Aug. 16.

Kawartha Lakes Police are asking that anyone who has purchased dark or tan wicker lawn or patio furniture in Lindsay in the past week to contact them.

“There are still some pieces of furniture that have not been recovered,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Nick Seguin at 705.324.6307 ext521 or nseguin@klps.ca .