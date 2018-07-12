Watering ban issued for South Shore cities

Public water fountains across the South Shore city of Candiac were running dry on Thursday morning.

Candiac, along with, Delson, Sainte-Catherine, Saint-Constant, Saint-Mathieu and Saint-Philippe have issued a watering ban.

Residents are asked to refrain from using water for activities such as watering the lawn, filling the pool or washing the car.

As of July 10, Candiac, as well as the other cities, issued the ban. Residents were made aware through various awareness campaigns on social media and by email.

Candiac officials say a significant pressure drop was observed on the water network and for that reason, they decided to issue a watering ban to ensure the daily supply of drinking water as well as fire protection.

Candiac city officials say on average during this time of year, water consumption levels are at 40,000 cubic metres a day.

In recent weeks with the record heat wave, they have seen it spike to 65,000 and even 95,000 cubic metres on one day.

The Montreal region has not recieved significant rainfall in the month of July.

Simon Legault of Environment Canada said June 30 was the last time the Montreal region received sufficient rainfall.

According to Legault, rain is expected to come early next week in the Montreal region.

Roussillion police officials say they have issued 25 warnings since the ban was issued but have not given out any fines.

Residents caught after receiving a warning may face a fine of $150.

“Well, of course I want to keep watering. I have all this garden and a vegetable garden in the back,” Candiac resident of over 30 years, Barbara Shamy, said. “But it’s a ban and I know the water levels are low.”

Although Shamy will not be able to take out the hose to tend to her plants, she said she has been watering them by hand.

City splash pads will continue to operate on timers. City work crews will continue to water plants with untreated water.

South Shore officials say they are monitoring water levels and the weather, and will notify residents when the ban is lifted.