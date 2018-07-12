Canada
2 men killed in crash on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said a vehicle was making a U-turn Highway 4 when it was struck by another vehicle near Cochin.

Two men were killed late Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 4 near Cochin, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said a vehicle was making a U-turn on the two-lane highway at around 11:30 p.m. CT when it was struck by another vehicle.

The driver and a front seat passenger in one car were killed in the crash.

Their names have not been release by police.

A man, who was a passenger in the rear of the car, was taken to hospital in North Battleford with unknown injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was treated at the scene by paramedics.

Traffic was restricted to one lane while a RCMP collision reconstructionist was called in to assist with the investigation.

Cochin is roughly 170 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

