Donald Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort being treated like ‘VIP’ in jail

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump‘s former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, has said in monitored jail phone calls that he’s being treated like a “VIP” while behind bars.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s office made the revelation in a court filing Wednesday arguing against postponing his trial in Alexandria, Virginia.

READ MORE: Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort in solitary confinement, lawyers say

Prosecutors say Manafort has a personal telephone that he uses to prepare for trial with lawyers. They also say he has his own workspace and has had more than 100 phone calls with lawyers in the last three weeks.

Manafort is scheduled to stand trial on financial crimes starting July 25. He had asked for a postponement until after a separate trial in Washington, D.C., where he faces similar charges.

READ MORE: Former campaign manager Paul Manafort to appeal jailing order while awaiting trial

Manafort has been jailed since last month after a judge revoked his house arrest.